First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,112 shares of company stock worth $286,405. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 221,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.95.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

See Also

