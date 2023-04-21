First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.00

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 204713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.19). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.62%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

