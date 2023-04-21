First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.33. The company had a trading volume of 335,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,225. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.