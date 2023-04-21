First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 2,643 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Copart were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

CPRT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 518,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $78.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Profile



Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

