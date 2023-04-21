First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 1,666 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.69. The stock had a trading volume of 108,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

