First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.30.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.68 and a 52-week high of C$39.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

