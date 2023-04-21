First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as low as C$32.25 and last traded at C$32.41. Approximately 259,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,469,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.30.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.86.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.6693069 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

