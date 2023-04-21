First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Boosted by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,478 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Maxim Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank Profile

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,307,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,123,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

