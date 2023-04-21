First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.52.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.78 and a 200-day moving average of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.39 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $221.88.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.