First Trust Mortgage Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

FMY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

