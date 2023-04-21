First Trust Mortgage Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
FMY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
