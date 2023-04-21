First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

