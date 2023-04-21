First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
FPL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 28,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $6.68.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
