First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.31 and last traded at $158.09. 26,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 35,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.58.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.02 and a 200 day moving average of $152.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBT. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

