First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FYT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.83. 14,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,372. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
