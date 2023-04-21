FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

