Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 108,079 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of ServiceNow worth $508,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $471.88. The stock had a trading volume of 413,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,970. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.28.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

