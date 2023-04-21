Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 121,666 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Oracle worth $1,450,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $94.90. 2,920,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,121. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a market cap of $256.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

