Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nestlé worth $616,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé Profile

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $128.00. 120,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $132.54.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.