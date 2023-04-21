Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $663.16 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 81,145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $663,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $64,478,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 0.5 %

HES stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.25. 440,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.