Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $939.10 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $939,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.94.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

