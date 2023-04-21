Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 326,849 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.36% of Schlumberger worth $1,031,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Down 4.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

NYSE SLB traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,480,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,686. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.