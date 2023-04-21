Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,025 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,487,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,212,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $375.23. The company had a trading volume of 893,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,312. The company has a market cap of $357.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.41.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.85.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

