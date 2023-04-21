Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,911,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,666 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $756,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,366 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

