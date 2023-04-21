Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLGC. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Flora Growth from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Flora Growth Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ FLGC opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 344.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Featured Stories

