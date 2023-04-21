Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.90

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.90 and last traded at $98.57, with a volume of 25789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($170.77) to £160 ($198.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($187.44) to £161.16 ($199.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($136.12) to £140 ($173.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15,436.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

See Also

