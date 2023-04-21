FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.10. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

