Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.67.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 in the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 101.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 185,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 93,266 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $182,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 287.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.