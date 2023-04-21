Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,324,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 2,111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 314.2 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock remained flat at C$0.98 on Friday. 997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,696. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

See Also

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

