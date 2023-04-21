Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 436,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 224,099 shares.The stock last traded at $70.64 and had previously closed at $70.87.
Freedom Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.55 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.
