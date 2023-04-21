Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.84.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.75. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.66 and a 12-month high of C$17.78.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.