Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $11.82. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 6,751 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Stories

