Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $15.97

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $15.43. Frontline shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 476,610 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Frontline Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after buying an additional 2,149,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Frontline by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,477,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

