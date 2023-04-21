Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading Down 3.5%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 65,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 262,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 8.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHAT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.