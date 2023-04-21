Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,379. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

