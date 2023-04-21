Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Lowered to $14.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 402,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 35.8% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 181.2% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 447,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 288,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 41.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

