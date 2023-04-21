Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.38

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

