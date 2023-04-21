FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Issued By Cormark

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$420.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.52. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

