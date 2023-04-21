G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 78,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.63% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

