Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.18. Approximately 144,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 249,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,730,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,570,000 after purchasing an additional 533,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Galapagos by 9.8% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in Galapagos by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 390,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

