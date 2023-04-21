Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 1,470,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,762,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company. CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $884.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7,692.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $3,934,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 549.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 677,058 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

