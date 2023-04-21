Gas Price Reaches $3.20 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Gas has a total market capitalization of $188.88 million and $7.18 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00011700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

