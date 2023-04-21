GB Group’s (GBG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 335 ($4.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.33) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of LON GBG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 308.80 ($3.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The firm has a market cap of £779.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30,880.00, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.01. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 276.40 ($3.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 658.50 ($8.15).

In other news, insider Richard Longdon bought 29,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £99,487.08 ($123,112.34). 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

