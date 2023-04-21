GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 748 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $51,806.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $51,806.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

