Genesis Vision Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $707,043.12 and $1,957.10 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

