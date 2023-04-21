Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.