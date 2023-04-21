GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital cut shares of GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GSGTF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. GenSight Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

GenSight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It is engaged in research and development of novel therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative. The firm also provides ophthalmology services which develops products to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases. The company was founded by Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly, Botond Roska, Jean Bennett, Connie Cepko, Luk H.

