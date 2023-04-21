GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital cut shares of GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS GSGTF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. GenSight Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
