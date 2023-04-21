Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $166.58. 376,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.88. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

