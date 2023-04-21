Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 123611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $398,897 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,036,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,009,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

