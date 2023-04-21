Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $20.35.
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
