Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Mizuho

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos



Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

